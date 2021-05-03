Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.13. 17,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $147.98 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 137,079 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

