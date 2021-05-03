Star Bulk Carriers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,666 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 833 call options.

SBLK traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.01. 85,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 426.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBLK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

