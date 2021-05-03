Star Bulk Carriers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,666 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 833 call options.
SBLK traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.01. 85,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 426.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $18.98.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
