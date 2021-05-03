W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7-13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.37 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 19.000-20.500 EPS.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $441.37. 1,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.27 and a 12-month high of $452.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

