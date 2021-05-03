Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NSC traded up $4.29 on Monday, hitting $283.53. 30,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.17 and its 200 day moving average is $246.81. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $287.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $6,252,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

