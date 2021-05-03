WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 106,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 407,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,038 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.63. 747,148 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

