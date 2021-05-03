Comerica Bank Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.30. 38,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

