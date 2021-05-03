Probity Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,999 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,999 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.94. 14,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.