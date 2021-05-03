iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Comerica Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $232,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $420.09. 232,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

