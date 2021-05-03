Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $4.16 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.29. 278,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,203. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.