Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.05). Cellectis posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 274.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,320. The company has a market capitalization of $820.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

