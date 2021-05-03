HUSD (HUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $700.86 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $700.86 million and $920.20 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00073437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00073929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.96 or 0.00896309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,721.32 or 0.09938908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00100084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046954 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 700,952,574 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

