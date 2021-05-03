Mask Network One Day Volume Reaches $25.27 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $144.97 million and $25.27 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.67 or 0.00025484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00073437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00073929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.96 or 0.00896309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,721.32 or 0.09938908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00100084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Mask Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,882,347 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

