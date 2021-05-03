Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report $83.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $78.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $334.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $413.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $397.03 million, with estimates ranging from $369.21 million to $414.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 28,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

