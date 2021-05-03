Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $75.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of HYFM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.