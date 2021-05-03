1,843 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

FB opened at $325.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $927.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.