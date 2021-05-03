Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $46,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 26.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $182.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

