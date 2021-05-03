Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TYHT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Shineco has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 28.36%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

