Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $200.00. Alembic Global Advisors currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Celanese traded as high as $161.28 and last traded at $161.28, with a volume of 11919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.65.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $135.36. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

