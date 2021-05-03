Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Declines By 25.3%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,101. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $99.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

