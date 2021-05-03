ICHI Price Reaches $13.41 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $36.79 million and $148,542.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $13.41 or 0.00023335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00277382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $674.13 or 0.01173334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00028652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.18 or 0.00733071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,500.00 or 1.00080010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

