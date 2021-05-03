Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $245.57 million and $8.63 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.83 or 0.00890856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,701.34 or 0.09923304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00099487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00046742 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 327,367,479 coins and its circulating supply is 212,230,787 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.