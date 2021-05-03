TrueUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $109.66 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $320.83 million and approximately $109.66 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.83 or 0.00890856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,701.34 or 0.09923304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00099487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00046742 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 321,016,057 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

