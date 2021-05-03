GFG Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,129 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,560,516. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

