Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $142.33. 201,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,866. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $400.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.