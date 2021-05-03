Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 86,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

