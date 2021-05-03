McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 1,796 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.23. 8,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,629. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

