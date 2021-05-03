Brokerages Set Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Target Price at $14.31

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 74,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.