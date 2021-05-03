Comerica Bank Sells 7,495 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $85,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 106,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.65. 55,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,585. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $402.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

