Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $47,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

