Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $7.10 on Monday, reaching $246.74. 70,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,243. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.07. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.