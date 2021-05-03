DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 592,573 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,641,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 592,573 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Comcast worth $254,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 825,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Comcast stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.72. 470,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,972,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

