Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $325.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80. The stock has a market cap of $926.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.