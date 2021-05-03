$2.49 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,031.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,509. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $213.97 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.83.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

