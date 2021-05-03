Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 3,002 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.76. 2,155,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

