Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MNGPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$2.29 on Wednesday. Man Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

