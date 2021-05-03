Truist Increases Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $320.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.69.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $153.72 and a 12 month high of $269.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.