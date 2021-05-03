Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $795,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 345,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.21.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.19. 278,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,762. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

