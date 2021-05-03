Efficient Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,004,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,567. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $75.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.74.

