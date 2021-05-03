Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,148 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000.

SCHA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

