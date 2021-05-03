360 Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 4.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.68. 15,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,660. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

