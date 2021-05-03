Short Interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Grows By 25.2%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

TNP traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,462. The firm has a market cap of $174.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

