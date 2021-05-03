Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $132.01. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

