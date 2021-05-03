Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
DQ stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,414. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
