Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

DQ stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,414. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

