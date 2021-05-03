DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $72,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,726 shares of company stock worth $1,064,230 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.38. The company had a trading volume of 124,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

