Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DNLI traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,381. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,449,495 shares of company stock worth $158,540,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

