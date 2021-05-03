Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,375. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 2.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.
About Enable Midstream Partners
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.