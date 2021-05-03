Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,375. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENBL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

