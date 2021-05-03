Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters

Santori & Peters trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.6% of Santori & Peters’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Santori & Peters’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,561. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

