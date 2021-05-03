Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.18.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$14.08. 296,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.19. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.40.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

