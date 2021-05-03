Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $905.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $905.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $965.90 million. Align Technology posted sales of $352.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $601.71. 22,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.02. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

