CryptoTask Price Reaches $1.16 on Major Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $437,991.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.58 or 0.01169437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00730186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,941.30 or 1.00148772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.